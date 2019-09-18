ANGOLA — Trine University has launched the TrineLine podcast, a discussion with university President Earl D. Brooks II, on the latest news from the university and issues in higher education.
The podcast, produced by the Trine Broadcasting Network, is available at trineline.transistor.fm as well as on trineradio.com and platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
In the inaugural episode, Brooks discusses growth at Trine University and the expansion of the university's health sciences and computer science and information technology curriculum. He also reflects on the university's 9/11 remembrance and looks ahead to Homecoming and the upcoming athletic seasons.
New episodes are planned monthly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.