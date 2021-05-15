ANGOLA — The fastest growing credit union chain in Indiana held a grand opening for its Angola location on Friday.
3Rivers Federal Credit Union, 2889 Boyer Way, officially opened its doors at the end of 2020 but hadn’t yet held an official ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration due to the pandemic.
President and CEO Don Cates said it took them a long time to get to Angola, as the credit union has wanted to come to the area for quite some time.
“We are super proud to finally be here,” he said. “We’re excited to share this beautiful facility and our services with Steuben County.”
Since the beginning of 2021, Cates said they have closed on $3.3 million in loans.
“We are the fastest growing credit union in Indiana,” he said.
Wanting the Angola branch to have a lake community vibe, artwork in the building was crafted by local artists including Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who was present Friday for the ribbon cutting.
“We wanted local art to depict the community and to support local artists,” Cates said.
He also talked about what makes 3Rivers unique.
“The mayor doesn’t lack for financial institutions in Angola,” Cates said. “There have probably even been ribbon cuttings lately that others have said similar.”
What makes the credit union unique, Cates said, is the desire to want members to not only be financially well, but also socially well, which will lead them to overall wellness, including from a health standpoint.
“You have to know where you are right now to start a financial wellness journey,” he said. “Think about that as you drive ... that’s why we’re here, to help people get from where they are to where they want to be.”
Mayor Richard Hickman thanked the company for investing in Angola and wanting to call the community home for a branch.
The investment made in putting a branch in Angola totaled $1.8 million for the 2,800 square-foot building that is complete with three drive-through lanes and an ATM.
“We know you’ve done your due diligence and studies to know our community is growing,” said Hickman. “We know you can help provide quality of life and we are excited to welcome you to Angola and look forward to a great partnership together.”
The Angola branch offers full-service banking including mortgage, business and investment services.
“This expansion not only supports our existing membership, it gives us the space to help even more people and businesses with their financial needs,” said Cates. “Moving to Steuben County has been a long time coming and we’ve been grateful for the warm welcome.”
3Rivers Federal Credit Union is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information visit 3riversfcu.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.