ANGOLA — After more than a decade, Angola has a Starbucks once again.
The new coffeehouse at 2991 Meijer Drive began serving customers Monday. A “now open” sign out in front of the building advertised the location’s soft opening.
The new Angola location is the first standalone Starbucks in Steuben County and one of the few in northeast Indiana, with the next closest located in Auburn.
The coffeehouse’s drive-thru was busy at various times Monday morning and afternoon, with vehicles backed up to the entrance on Meijer Drive as area residents flocked to visit the new Starbucks.
Starbucks used to have a store at 1426 N. Wayne St., Angola, but it was closed in October 2008 as part of a massive store shuttering by the Seattle-based company.
InSite Real Estate Investment Properties was the developer of the new Angola Starbucks location. Construction on the project began in spring 2020 following city approval.
During the pre-construction phase, Angola Plan Commission approved a rezoning of the property, formerly owned by Meijer Store Limited Partnership, from C2 medium to large commercial to C1 small to medium commercial, in May 2020 so the project could move forward.
Even though the store was obviously not open on Sunday, some residents reported seeing people trying to grab a cup of joe that afternoon.
