ANGOLA — U.S. News & World Report has ranked Trine University for the first time among Midwestern regional universities in its annual Best College rankings.
U.S. News released its 2020 rankings Monday. The ranking recognizes the growth in Trine University’s academic programs.
For many years, U.S. News & World Report consistently ranked Trine among the top Midwest Regional Colleges. According to U.S. News, institutions in the Regional Universities categories offer a broad scope of undergraduate degrees, along with some master’s and doctoral programs.
The university also earned placement among U.S. News’ Best Value Schools for Midwestern Regional Universities. This is the third straight year Trine has been named among the Best Values.
Trine University was included in the following U.S. News rankings:
• Engineering schools that do not offer a doctorate in engineering, a national ranking.
• Graduation rate.
• Percentage of classes with less than 20 students.
• Freshman retention rate.
Earlier this year, Trine received mention on the Princeton Review’s “Best in the Midwest” and Money’s “Best Colleges for Your Money” lists, and the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings 2020.
