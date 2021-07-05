LAGRANGE — An Illinois man was lifeflighted from the scene of an Indiana Toll Road wreck that may have been caused by a distracted and drug-impaired driver Friday night, said a news release from the Indiana State Police.
Trooper Garrett Tharp’s preliminary investigation said a 2017 Kia passenger car driven by Steven B. Clery, 36, Berwyn, Illinois, had been traveling eastbound on the toll road when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the roadway through center grass median, rolling multiple times in the westbound lanes with oncoming traffic. The Kia came to a final rest on its side and did not strike any other vehicles.
The wreck occurred at about 9:20 p.m. near the 112 mile marker.
Meanwhle, a semi-tractor/trailer traveling in the westbound lanes was able to take evasive action to avoid collision with the Ki, however the semi then ran off the roadway and crashed in the north ditch. The semi driver, Temitayo Oluwasanmi, 35, of Baltimore, was not injured in his crash.
When police arrived, they found Clery suffering with multiple serious trauma injuries to his head and arm. Prior to the arrival of the police, several motorists were assisting the injured driver.
Trooper Brandon Johnson applied a tourniquet to Clery’s arm to control the heavy bleeding and then requested a Parkview Samaritan helicopter to the scene. Prior to Parkview LaGrange EMS personnel arriving on scene, Johnson had to apply a second tourniquet to further control the bleeding. Clery was flown from the crash site by Parkview Samaritan to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was last listed in stable condition, police reported on Sunday.
Witnesses told Tharp that Clery allegedly was observed on his cellphone prior to the crash, suggesting that distracted driving may have been a primary cause, or at least a contributing factor.
Drug impairment is also suspected, police said, a factor that remains under investigation. Clery was wearing his seatbelt, however the airbags equipped in the KIA were not in working order, apparently because they had deployed in an earlier crash. Clery’s dog was possibly ejected from the car during the crash, and was later found in good condition in a side ditch. LaGrange Animal Control cared for the dog.
Westbound lanes of traffic had to be completely shut down for roughly two hours until the vehicles and all debris could be cleared from the roadway.
Tharp’s completed investigation will be turned over to the LaGrange County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Tharp was assisted at the scene by multiple troopers from the Toll Road post and the Fort Wayne Post, Parkview LaGrange EMS personnel, Parkview Samaritan, LaGrange Fire Tom’s 24 Hour Towing, Miller’s Towing and LaGrange Animal Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.