ANGOLA — Full disclosure, I know very little about what makes one animal at an auction more valuable than another. To my untrained, city-boy eyes they all look nearly identical. But, that’s why I’m not a buyer.
Nevertheless, ask anyone who is routinely around the annual event and they’ll all tell you to expect one or two auction records to be broken every year — a testament to how a community can come together, and also how much more some people know than myself.
“It’s great to see how people come together and pool their resources, all to support these kids,” said auction worker Jeff Burlingame.
In this regard, Thursday’s auction was about par for the course.
I was seated at the back end of Rensch Hall when Cameron Penick walked his swine barrow out onto the auction floor. The bidding started slow — you’d never guess a record was about to be broken.
Penick’s blue honor barrow drew an initial bid of $500 before slowly working its way up to $1,000. The auctioneer began to play to the crowd: “alright, someone give me $1,100, 1,200,” he said.
It appeared the bidding would stall there.
The price went once, then twice, and maybe even two-and-a-half times, before a man in the back row bellowed out “$5,000!”
The auctioneer was ecstatic, and so was the crowd. The bidding continued until Penick’s swine topped out at $6,100, a narrow victory over the previous record for the category, $6,000, set by Alivia Burlingame in 2017.
Swine Barrow was the only record broken Thursday afternoon, though for a moment it appeared as if it would share the honor.
The highest bid of the day came in the started calf category, when Layne Bachelor’s grand champion calf drew a price of $7,200. It started off similar to Penick’s showing, with the bidding stalling out before large offer came in at the last moment. The impressive bid of $7,000 gave hope to many in attendance that another record would fall, but it ultimately fell short of Jaycee Bachelor’s mark of $8,525 set in 2015.
The event drew some new faces this year, as well as plenty of familiarity (some families have been doing this for three generations or more). Several long-standing 4-H fair names even went through their final auction.
Despite the slight breeze of change that could be felt, though, the quality of animals, and the enthusiasm of the crowd, was still as good as ever.
Highest bids per category, with names of 4-H members, were as follows:
Swine Gilts, Ava Budak, $2,500
Swine Barrows, Cameron Penick, $6,100
Started Calf, Layne Bachelor, $7,200
Dairy Feeder, Madison Clingan, $2,000
Rabbits, Emma Allen, $625
Sheep, Lucas Waite, $2,000
Poultry, Izaiah Steury, $650
Beef Feeder, Adam Gates, $500
Beef, Bristol Bailer, $5,100
Dairy Steer, Trevor Diehl, $4,100
Goat, Sydney Craig, $2,300
Goat Milk and Cheese, Emma Close, $350
