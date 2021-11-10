ANGOLA — The first step has been made toward a new Steuben County judicial center thanks to Angola Plan Commission’s approval for a partial plat vacation Monday night.
The request was brought by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, who are pursuing a new center because the existing facility does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act regulations and courts have outgrown their space.
County Attorney Don Stuckey presented the request on behalf of the Commissioners.
“We feel it’s in the public interest to vacate the plat because given the small size of the lots, there is essentially no institutional use for those individual lots,” Stuckey said. “By vacating it, we create one large lot, which could be used or better utilized for the institutional use. We do not feel it will be affecting any property values.”
The land for the proposed judicial center is located east of the Steuben Community Center, bordered by South Street on the north, Washington Street on the east, Water Street on the south and Martha Street on the west.
All the lots that will be vacated on the property are owned by the county, except Lot 22. The county owns a sliver of the lot, but the rest is private property.
“Lot 22 is owned by a private party, so we didn’t think it was appropriate for us to petition to vacate the portion of the plat that applied to the private property,” Stuckey said.
The county has expressed interest in buying the entire lot, but no official transactions have been made.
The new judicial center will contain four courtrooms, which is one more than the current three, show floor plans provided to Steuben County officials from building designer RQAW Architecture, Fishers.
Drawings show the center will encompass approximately 49,000 square feet, with a courtroom layout to ensure that defendants in criminal trials will not have to cross paths with the public and victims like they often do now.
The first floor will contain the offices of the Clerk of Courts and the Prosecutor’s Office while the second and third floors are designated for the courts. The fourth courtroom is designed for eventual expansion of the Superior Court into two superior courts.
The courtrooms are each 1,940 square feet and include about twice the capacity of space for attendance by the public with room to seat 80 spectators.
Unlike the existing Courthouse, the new facility’s courtroom floors will include secure areas so inmates can be kept in holding rooms prior to hearings. There also is a separate elevator in the secure area that will allow for segregation, for example, of inmates and victims.
The target budget for the project is $12 million, and work has been ongoing for about a decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.