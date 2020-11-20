ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, received $15,000 this week through the Youth Program Resilience Fund of Lilly Endowment.
The funds will be used to offer youth and family scholarships for Y memberships and programs. The grant will also offset the costs of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for YMCA youth programs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The YMCA of Steuben County was one of three Indiana YMCA organizations to receive more than $1 million from the Lilly Endowment.
The funds provide to the YMCAs are among 297 grants Lilly Endowment has made through the Youth Program Resilience Fund to help youth-serving organizations across Indiana adapt their work to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants from this fund are part of more than $170 million in grants Lilly Endowment has made to help organizations serve individuals and communities amid the pandemic.
