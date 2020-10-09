ANGOLA — Kaleb Gannon, a senior at Fremont High School, will serve as the 2020-21 Forever Improving Steuben County Together president.
FIST is a youth-led philanthropic organization supported by the Steuben County Community Foundation that consists of students from Angola, Fremont and Hamilton schools in grades 8-12.
This year, FIST is faced with new challenges from COVID-19, and will move to a more virtual platform as they work to plant the seeds of philanthropy.
Kaleb hopes to “make the most of their given situation and keep a positive mindset.”
One of the major projects for FIST this year will be transferring their Future Leaders In Philanthropy program to an online format.
Last year, FIST members visited each fifth grade class in Steuben County and informed students about philanthropy. FIST gave each class $250 and led them through the process of awarding this grant to the nonprofit of their choice. This year, FIST members will work to make videos in place of in-person instruction. Kaleb said transforming FLIP is the project he is most excited about.
Kaleb said being a part of FIST has made him “an all-around better person” and given him “an outlet to give back.”
In his four years in FIST, Kaleb discovered that his favorite part of Steuben County was the people.
“Hands down there is no better county in any state. I have never met so many people willing to do so much for one another for nothing in return,” he said.
After graduation, Kaleb plans to pursue his dream job as a prosthodontist by furthering his education at Indiana University.
