ANGOLA — Mayor Richard Hickman presented the city of Angola’s proposed 2020 budget Monday to the Angola Common Council and it is nearing the $20 million mark.
“Although the recommended 2020 budget is $19,236,500, which is up 9.3% from 2019, it is basically the same as the 2018 budget,” Hickman said.
The budget, said Hickman, will lead to a 4.5-cent tax reduction on the tax rate.
Projects proposed in the budget for 2020 include gateway “City of Angola” signs at the Interstate 69 and U.S. 20 corridor, downtown streetscape improvements for a few areas, replacing water meter reading software and equipment and a variety of wastewater department projects.
“Now as we look into the future of our city, we are planning on ways to grow residentially, commercially and industrially,” Hickman said. “We are going to need to be involved in all of the things presented in this budget as well as the attraction and retention process.”
Cities and towns are also going to have to invest money in new projects, he said, based on new and changing weather patterns.
Having attended a recent talk on Indiana’s climate and hearing information compiled by Purdue University and the Midwestern Regional Climate Center, Hickman said Indiana’s average temperature has gone up 1.5 degrees and Indiana’s average rainfall has increased 5.5 inches annually.
The number of days in the past going over 95 degrees is one, according to those findings. Those will increase to 27 days by the 2050s, provided there are no changes to the carbon footprint.
Steuben County’s average hottest day has been 94 degrees, but by the 2050s it’s expected to be 104 degrees.
Likewise, the average coldest day in the county has been -12 degrees, but is expected to be -2 degrees by the 2050s.
“I’m throwing these numbers at you so you can see what experts are predicting for our future,” he said. “This will mean that we will be looking at alternative power sources, different ways of engineering for runoff during wet weather events among other things.”
The council will meet at 5 p.m. on Sept. 23 for a budget work session.
A public hearing will be held before the first reading of the budget ordinance on Oct. 7 during the council’s regular meeting that starts at 7 p.m.
Readings two and three of the ordinance will be on Oct. 21, also at 7 p.m.
