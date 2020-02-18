ANGOLA — Select Angola High School musicians, and a middle schooler, have participated in advanced extracurricular opportunities recently.
Seniors Jordan Baker, Grace Kulow and Elizabeth Brumbaugh joined high-level student musicians from across the state in the Indiana Music Educators Association honor band. Brumbaugh was among four tenor saxophone players that worked with coaches that included Angola Middle School band instructor Ellen Wilson. Kulow and Baker were part of the percussion section.
The conductor was Emily Threinen, director of bands and associate professor of music at the University of Minnesota School of Music in Minneapolis-Saint Paul.
“She’s phenomenal,” said Angola band director Andrew Keiser. “They loved working with her.”
Practice started on Thursday night, Jan. 16, as part of the IMEA Professional Development Conference. By Saturday, Jan. 18, the honor band performed a polished concert at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne.
“It’s amazing to see the progress they make in just 36 hours,” said Keiser.
It’s remarkable to see students from every corner of Indiana who have never worked together before coalesce into a tuneful unit, he said. They played marches and classic band pieces, more complex compositions than they have been exposed to in regular high school classes.
The event is made possible by area music teachers and parents. Around 10 members of the Angola Band Boosters help set up the conference.
Several weeks later, on Feb. 8, several Angola students again spread their wings, this time for the Three Rivers Honor Band in Fort Wayne. High schoolers Brumbaugh, Michael Fischer, Nora Sanborn, Rachael Ball and Sienna Fee participated along with middle school musician Maggie O’Beirne. They were nominated by their school directors then selected after submitting recorded performances to the Three Rivers organizers.
The honor band included students from northeastern Indiana as well as nearby Michigan and Ohio.
“That’s grown in the last few years,” said Keiser.
Based at Purdue University Fort Wayne, Keiser said the enhancement of the Three Rivers Honor Band is a reflection of an increased emphasis on the music department at the college. The honor band was overseen by Dan Tembras, assistant professor and director of instrumental studies at PFW.
“He has come to Angola and worked with us several times,” said Keiser.
All band students have been putting in extra effort this year, preparing for Indiana State School Music Association solo and ensemble competitions. The district contest was Feb. 1 and next Saturday, students advancing to the state competition will play for gold.
