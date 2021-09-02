ANGOLA — Steuben County Sheriff’s Office First Sgt. Brad Kline concluded the Rotary Club of Angola's 2021 Crime Scene Series with Self Defense: Do’s and Don’ts, a topic he called the most important work of his career.
Helping his community to understand how risks are identified and reduced and how to increase self-awareness is what Kline said is reactionary and is most often the only line separating safety from contact violence. In addition, Kline also is a certified instructor of the nationwide physical defense program Rape Aggression Defense or RAD.
In combination, Kline said, one must “understand that risks are all around us, but also take the time to be aware: reaction and prevention.”
A key source is a person’s natural ability to instinctively know that a situation or person may cause harm. This skill should never be ignored but instead honed in on to increase self-awareness and risk reduction.
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the Department of Justice’s primary statistical agency, 23 women will be sexually abused and nearly one in four men will report an incident of sexual contact violence during their lifetimes.
Despite those high figures, Kline said rape is still the most unreported violent crime in the United States.
“That's a big problem,” he said.
“Stop. It takes seconds to scan your surroundings to make sure nothing is out of place or out of the ordinary,” Kline said. “Just because someone calls or texts you doesn’t mean you have to answer the phone. Just because someone knocks on your door doesn’t mean you have to answer the door. You don’t have to.”
Preparation is the key, Kline said.
“It’s not a rat race,” he added. “Slow down, be aware, be prepared.”
Proceeds and donations received during the Angola Rotary’s 2021 Crime Scene series will be directed to the Angola Police Department and other Steuben County departments and for additional downtown security improvements.
