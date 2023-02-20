ANGOLA — Angola Mayor Richard Hickman read his 22nd and final State of the City address Monday.
Hickman pointed to much growth in the community and as usual, its strong financial position.
Hickman evaluated the financial situation Angola is currently in, stating that at the end of December 2022 the city had more than $7.5 million in its checking and cash balance, while its savings and money markets accounts totaled more than $27.5 millions including the Rainy Day Fund of $1.5 million and the Major Moves Fund of more than $2.7 million.
“This puts us in very good shape with funds that can be used for economic development and emergency funding in case of a natural disaster,” said Hickman.
The challenges of 2022, he continued, which were at the tail end of the pandemic and the increase in inflation, said the mayor, did not stop the continuing growth of the community.
There were 163 new construction permits issued in 2022, which is 16 more than in the previous year. The new construction dollar sum increased more than $19 million from 2021 and amounted to almost $56 million.
“This is the record for the City of Angola,” said Hickman.
The increased number of development projects resulted in the increased workload for the City Economic Development and Planning Department, and thus new hires were made for the department to continue to provide excellent customer service.
In addition, Angola continued at a brisk pace in industrial development.
The mayor said that in 2022 it was announced that Angola was placed 10th nationwide for 2021 among the top micropolitan communities in the U.S. by Site Selection magazine. Over the last 17 years Angola was rated in the top 15 micropolitan communities, continued Hickman.
“I am expecting that we will once again be named a top Micropolitan economic area for 2022,” he said.
The mayor also evaluated the work of other city departments.
The Parks and Recreation Department partnered with 56 businesses to help make their 20 events free, and the Park Board continued to work together with the YMCA of Steuben County and other businesses to move forward with Sheets Family Park.
The Angola Police and Fire departments grew, noted the mayor, and all their staff are adequately trained to be able to meet the challenges the community might face. The Fire Department, for example, answered on average five incidents a day in the 100 square miles that department covers totaling to 1,747 calls in 2022.
Other city departments, such as Street, Engineering, Water and Wastewater have all experienced growth in their workloads and are doing great job, said Hickman. He also specifically highlighted the work of the City IT Department that is involved in nearly 2 million events of malicious attacks on the city computer ecosystem per month.
“We are very fortunate that those threats to our security haven’t been breached,” said the mayor.
Focusing on the challenges that Angola faced last year as a community Hickman mentioned inflation, lack of housing that affects the local job market, health, and education. The mayor noted that while Indiana is in the top five for low taxes for businesses and industries, it is in the bottom five to 10 in terms of health of its residents and education of its workforce.
On the other hand, Hickman thanked the local exemplary schools, Trine University, and Cameron Memorial Community hospital, and announced that the city continues to work to get more early learning and childcare into the city and county.
Hickman stressed that as much as he, like everyone else, disliked paying higher taxes, he observed that sustainable community development programs, such as workforce training, dealing with mental health problems of the population caused by isolation through the pandemic, could not be implemented without sustainable funding, thanking the local businesses for their willingness to get the community development programs started.
One of the major challenges of tomorrow for the local homes, businesses, and industries might become natural gas availability, said Hickman. He explained that earlier the city was informed by NIPSCO engineers that that problem would have been fixed before it would explode.
However, recent developments with Best Hall at Trine University and Steuben County judicial center, said the mayor, identified an urgent problem that the community had not even dreamed of facing, and the city is now working on possible solutions to it.
“But, these problems also create opportunities for all of us,” said Hickman.
He continued that after the city addressed the problems of housing shortage and NIPSCO gas monopoly, it would be able to concentrate again on the economic growth and development to bring in more higher paying jobs and doing projects to improve the quality of life of the citizens, and the city employees are working on that every day.
“Every day you are making our city better,” said Hickman.
Concluding his speech, Hickman noted that one of the major events of 2024 will be governance changes as at least three new council members and a new mayor will be elected.
Hickman wished that the new elected officials were concentrated on investing and not spending their taxpayers’ money. He hoped officials continue to serve the community without arguments over political ideology and overreaching their job descriptions.
“Thank you all for working together to make dreams a reality in Angola, Indiana, and always remember that ‘no matter who you are or where you are at in your life’s journey, you are welcome here,” said the mayor.
