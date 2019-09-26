ANGOLA — More than 1,000 people flocked to Angola last Wednesday for the seventh annual Cruise to the Monument.
Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis said final count saw 408 cars parked, with 311 of those registering.
"Overall, comments were pretty positive," Davis said.
The event has grown considerably since its beginning, with people coming into town early with their cars, anxious for the festivities of the annual event.
The new addition this year, a performance by the Hubie Ashcraft Band sponsored by Monument Pizza Pub, was well-received.
Hubie performed in front of Libby's, owned by Libby Hysong who is a co-owner of Monument Pizza, and she said he was excited to be in Angola and can't wait to come back for the cruise-in again.
Davis said the event couldn't happen without the cooperation and help from every city department.
"The city does so much for this event," she said. "It takes a whole community to put this on."
She also gave credit to the Indiana State Police, which helped out in addition to city departments.
Community volunteers ran the registration table. The Angola Parks and Recreation department was in charge of trash. Early in the day, Park Superintendent Matt Hanna could be seen putting trash cans out, readying for the event.
The Trine University Intrafraternity Council helped with parking the cars for the event, with Kevin Butts and Craig Everage leading the way.
"I also thank everyone that came out and enjoyed the evening," Davis said. "It's about the cars and community."
The 2020 Cruise to the Monument will take place on Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.