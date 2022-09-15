Four people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Jason M. Hummel, 47, of the 300 block of Washington Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on S.R. 127 near S.R. 120, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Johnny E. Kendrick, 38, of the 3300 block of South Old 27, Kendallville, arrested in the 3300 block of South Old 27, Kendallville, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor intimidation and battery.
• Tocarra F. McIlvain, 36, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony forgery.
• Brandon J. Woods, 31, of Lane 410 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested in the 3900 block of North S.R. 127 on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
