ANGOLA — An Ashley man is facing charges of Level 3 felony dealing methamphetamine after he was arrested following a traffic stop in Angola on Wednesday.
Christopher M. Myers III, 30, was arrested after the vehicle he was a passenger in on the 1300 block of North Williams Street was pulled over by an Angola Police officer for no working license plate lights.
Police determined that Myers was wanted on a Level 6 felony warrant out of Noble County so he was placed under arrest and taken to the Steuben County Jail.
Meanwhile, police called in Officer John Burris and his K-9 unit, which made a positive alert on the vehicle. Inside a box containing 8.5 ounces of meth, baggies, scales, hypodermic needles and smoking devices was discovered.
During an interview with police in the Steuben County Jail, Myers admitted that he owned the box. While there he also turned over $550 in fake $50 bills. He also had $501 in real currency in his possession.
Myers is also facing charges of Level 6 felony possession of a hypodermic needle and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
For the felony charges, Myers faces up to 18 1/2 years in prison.
