Seven people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Seven people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Todd A. Dickson II, 21, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Gary Ecenbarger, 70, of the 8700 block of Goldspur Drive S, Fort Wayne, arrested on Lake James on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
• Jose Hernandez-Gomez, 18, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested at Thunder Drive at Oakwood on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
• Brennen M. Kurtz, 23, of the 1100 block of North C.R. 445S, arrested in the 600 block of East State Street, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor probation violation.
• Juan F. Matias, 24, of the 300 block of South Superior Street, arrested on Thunder Drive at Oakdwood on a charge of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Tammy L. McClure, 53, of the 3400 block of South Franklin Avenue, Springfield, Missouri, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Bradley A. Shankster, 38, of the 600 block of South West Street, arrested on East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.