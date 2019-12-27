ANGOLA — A multimedia celebration of individuality will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Brokaw Movie House, 200 N. Public Square.
The Fearless Freak Art Show is hosted by the Steuben County Anti-Bullying Coalition, a followup to last year’s “Strength In Numbers” documentary, which was also aired at the Brokaw amid community collaboration and discussion.
The art show welcomes people of all ages and talents to submit something that highlights their “inner freak.”
“We are offering a unique opportunity for community members to show their individuality and proudly be themselves,” says event information. “Please share your unique inspiration with others who may relate to your experience.”
SCAB welcomes two- and three-dimensional art, original writing, short videos and live performances. Deadline for submission is Jan. 19.
Anyone from Steuben, Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb or Allen counties may participate.
Submission forms are available at extension.purdue.edu/steuben. They are to be sent to Jeannette Rinard at jrinard@impactinstitute.net or 466-2533.
Selected artists for the juried event will be contacted by Jan. 24.
Artists may set up their work the day of the event 12:30-3 p.m. An artists’ reception is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 13.
The Fearless Freak Art Show will be held 6-9 p.m. and includes speakers and performances. Speakers include local children’s author Annie Streit and Fort Wayne native and artist Emily Boller. Boiler will share her weight loss journey and experiences with overcoming obstacles while remaining true to herself. Streit will share her newest book, “Rough and Tough T-Bone,” which not only highlights the problem of bullying but looks into the heart of a bully and the causes of aggressive behavior.
SCAB is a volunteer committee that aims to move beyond bullying in Steuben County to an accepting, cohesive community. Those who want to get involved in SCAB can contact Megan Peterson at mpeterson@purdue.edu.
