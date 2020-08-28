Today
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 8 a.m. Special session.
Monday, Aug. 31
• Angola Investment Fund Account Board, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m. Followed by executive.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Executive session.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, teleconference, 10 a.m. Call 219-293-4381; conference ID 349 227 401#.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola. 8:30 a.m.
