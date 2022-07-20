ANGOLA — In a 5-0 vote from the Common Council Monday evening, the West Commons project is on to a new phase: a request for tax abatement.
The vote on a resolution went toward declaring the revitalization area, and the council will revisit the tax abatement when it returns for discussion on Aug. 15.
The resolution calls for the properties of 115-125 N. McKinley St. and 1210 W. Maumee St. to be declared an economic revitalization area and also requests a 10-year abatement.
Since the vote went through, the project will go to the Angola Economic Development Commission. It is on the Commission’s Monday agenda. The resolution will be put before a public hearing on Aug. 15.
“There was a rezoning approved for the property that is now University Inn, S&T Auto Body and Smith Enterprises that is now zoned for multi-family residential. Part of that project is they have requested an abatement and the first step in that is having to declare that area,” Jennifer Barclay, Angola’s Economic Development and Planning director said during the meeting.
West Commons is a proposed 90-unit apartment complex and amenity center that would cause the demolition of the University Inn, Smith Enterprises and S&T Auto Body. The University Inn, formerly Redwood Inn, has been in the community for decades.
Access to the motel has been through the parking lot of Timbers Steakhouse & Seafood restaurant, 1212 W.. Maumee St. As the project continues to pass through votes, tearing down the other two businesses would provide an entrance from McKinley Street to the West Commons building.
Currently, the project is estimated to begin in March 2023 with completion in July 2024.
The resolution shows a $65,000 salaries estimate from the proposed project
Having already received approval for a University District Zoning, council members will have the ultimate vote on whether to confirm, modify and confirm or rescind the West Commons project’s request.
