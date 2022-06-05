Pearl Harbor survivor, 102, still active in honor guard
ROME CITY — Wind chimes tinkled softly in the stiff breeze on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Orange Township Cemetery as people gathered to remember those who gave their lives in service to the United States.
In the line of American Legion honor guard members stood Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Garrett, holding the honor guard’s flag yet one more time. At 102, Garrett uses a walker but still carries his military bearing.
Garrett is among an elite group of Pearl Harbor survivors, now in their late nineties or who are centenarians. He’s believed to be the oldest active member of an American Legion honor guard in the nation.
Garrett is a longtime member of American Legion Post 381 in Rome City, where he served as an officer, including commander. In 2016, at the age of 96, he served as Noble County’s oldest torchbearer for the Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay.
Garrett served on the USS St. Louis, which was sitting in the navy yard at Pearl Harbor for repairs when the attack came on Dec. 7, 1941.
“All eight boilers were down for repairs,” he recalled.
Garrett said his remarkable longevity is “because of good genes.” His sister will celebrate her 99th birthday on June 5 and his brother will turn 95 later this year.
DeKalb County farmer presents milk to Indy 500 winner
GARRETT — When the checkered flag flew at the end of this year’s Indianapolis 500, all eyes were naturally on winner Marcus Ericsson, but there was a DeKalb County connection waiting for him in Victory Circle.
This year, it was the job of Garrett farmer Tim Haynes to present Ericsson with a bottle of ice-cold milk — a race tradition that began in 1936.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Haynes said. “As it kept moving through the different processes and the closer you got to the race, you got more excited and more excited up until race day.
A 20-year member of the American Dairy Association of Indiana board of directors, Haynes attended the rookie luncheon the week before the race.
It’s a three-year process for an Indiana dairy farmer to be able to present the milk to the winning driver.
Haynes explained there are three levels — “rookie of the rookie,” “rookie” and “veteran milk man.”
Haynes and wife Mandy, brother David and wife Deb and their families continue to operate Superior Dairy near Garrett. Now in its fifth generation, Superior Dairy was started in the 1940s by Tim and David’s grandfather.
Trine, Parkview partner for new academic building
FORT WAYNE — Working in close partnership with Parkview Health, Trine University will greatly expand its capacity to help meet health care needs in Allen County and the surrounding region through a new $40 million, 120,000-square-foot academic facility housing programs in its College of Health Professions.
Trine and Parkview will apply for rezoning of a 10.6-acre parcel on the north side of Union Chapel Road near Interstate 69 to C-1 (Professional Office and Personal Services) to accommodate the new building.
Trine plans to begin construction on the four-story facility, which will be designated Trine University Fort Wayne, as soon as all necessary approvals are received, with the building projected to open in fall 2024.
Once fully operational, Trine Fort Wayne will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of Health Professions, which currently includes its physical therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology programs. The new space will allow CHP to add new programs including occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences.
In addition to state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, the new facility will feature an innovative Simulated Patient Care Center, including mock surgery and emergency room suites and exam and patient rooms. The building also will contain ample resources for student support, including a library, bookstore, gathering area, academic support and counseling services.
Trine will move its physical therapy, physician assistant and surgical technology programs from their current location in Trine’s Health Sciences Education Center on the Parkview Randallia campus, and the speech-language pathology program from its Fort Wayne Education Center on Dupont Road.
S.R. 8 work adds to busy Auburn construction season
AUBURN — Just in time for summer, traffic along S.R. 8 in Auburn will become more congested than normal.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Thursday that paving along S.R. 8 from C.R. 19 to C.R. 35 will begin this week. The project is expected to be completed by October.
The project includes installation of American with Disability Act improvements to sidewalks, patchwork, milling and repaving in sections.
Construction will cause headaches in downtown Auburn at some point this summer as crews will be working on S.R. 8 at the same time the city will be embarking on the first phase of the streetscape project in downtown.
Friday, Auburn Electric crews began removing street lights in the affected areas.
The streetscape work will have sidewalks torn up two blocks south of S.R. 8 along the south side of 9th Street between Main and Center streets. The majority of the streetscape work is scheduled to be completed by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
There is no word in the state’s release whether downtown work will be done before festival weekend. The release does say all work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.
55th theater alumni show set for Saturday
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble theater alumni from across the nation and right here at home are gathering this week for rehearsal, ahead of the 55th anniversary East Noble Theater Alumni show. After rehearsal next week, they will take the stage Saturday, June 11, at 5 p.m. in Cole Auditorium.
Tickets are $20 per person for adults, and $15 per person for senior citizens and students.
“In a way, it’s a high school reunion except it’s for theater students, from 1967 to 2022,” said Josh Ogle, East Noble’s current theater director and an alumni himself.
Alumni are traveling from California, New York, Texas, Florida and other geographic regions to join local alumni for rehearsals next week. Ogle said the rehearsal group grows larger with each day, as more and more alumni arrive. More than 80 alumni are expected to return this time.
The variety show is being directed by Ogle, retired educator Craig Munk and musical director Chris Mettert. Some alumni will reprise their roles from high school, and there will be solos and duets along with ensemble singing.
“It’s so cool to see different generations of East Noble Theater connect,” Ogle said. “One of the duets is the two leads from the first ‘Sound of Music’ at East Noble, Tom Combs and Gretchen Riehm and Captain Von Trapp and Maria.”
Other ensembles will feature three generations of the same family, who have all performed on the East Noble stage. Ogle also promises “a big surprise” for the audience as well.
The East Noble Alumni Anniversary Show takes place every five years until 2021, when the pandemic forced a cancellation, so this year’s celebration is a year late.
The alumni show started sometime in the 1970s, after the first class graduated in 1967. It waned, but was revived in the 1990s and has been brought back for the milestone anniversaries of 25, 30, 40, 45 and 50 years.
