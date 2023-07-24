Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Elsa D. Casa, 56, of the 5600 block of Walter Avenue, Hammon, arrested on Interstate 80 on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever having received a driver's license.
• Joshya A. Colotti, 23, of the 200 block of West Washington, Litchfield, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 355 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jill A. Foster, 48, of the 2400 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 125E, Fremont, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Cheryl A. Henderson, 64, of the 200 block of Powers Street, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Rudy J. Hernandez, 43, of the 400 block of East Shoup Street, arrested on C.R. 50W at Feather Valley Road, on charges of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brandon K. Hicks, 46, of the 5900 block of North S.T. 327, Orland, arrested at home on charges of felony rape and strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery and intentional cruelty to an animal.
• Sonya A. Jones, 55, of the 3800 block of C.R. P, Edon, Ohio, arrested on C.R. 100E at C.R. 100N, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Rodney P. Lesnau, 43, of the 2400 block of Micol Avenue, Anderson, arrested on Crooked Lake on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
• Jacob E. Raabe, 24, of the 4600 block of C.R. 19, Wauseon, Ohio, arrested on Crooked Lake on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
• Michael A. Richardson, 23, of the 900 block of Progress Street, Middletown, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Melissa A. Schoenherr, 44, of the 2300 block of Point West Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 5400 block of West C.R. 760N on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Scott H. Towns, 52, of the 700 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, arrested on Lane 274 Crooked Lake on a charge of public intoxication.
• Edward Wasikowski, 46, of the 400 block of North Briggs Road, Quincy, Michigan, arrested on Van Guilder Road at C.R. 600N, Fremont, on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Heather M. Wynn, 35, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested on C.R. 300E at C.R. 100N on a charge of felony theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass and theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.