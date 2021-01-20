Four arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
• Hayden M. Cowen, 25, of the 1400 block of Hammel Drive, arrested on Harcourt Road at Williams Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Haley D. Fitch, 31, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Steven R. King, 34, of the 500 block of South Main Street, Reading, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 340 mile marker on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin J. Murden, 41, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on Bellefontaine Road at C.R. 200E, Hamilton, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.