ANGOLA — Each of the around 200 Angola High School seniors attending commencement on Thursday, July 9, will be allowed two guests.
Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. in the high school gym, Principal Travis Heavin told the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees.
The school board met Tuesday evening in Central Gym, which allowed tables to be set across the floor, distancing the board members, and for those who attended to spread out on the bleachers in continued caution against the spread of COVID-19, which caused schools to close in mid-March and learning to continue virtually through the end of the school year.
Heavin explained to the board that parent seating at graduation will be similar to Tuesday night’s meeting. While exact distance between spectators on the bleachers will not be policed, people should be able to sit safely apart, Heavin said. Close family members will be permitted to sit side by side.
The students will be in 13 rows of chairs, spaced 6 feet apart on the gym floor, with recorded music provided by the high school band. The observance will resemble commencement tradition while taking into consideration the health and safety of all involved.
“Students are excited about this,” said Heavin. “Parents have been wonderful.”
Students will face a stage on which board members and administrators will also be distanced. The audience’s view will be of the students’ backs.
Instead of being handed their diplomas, the students will walk to the front and pick up their diplomas and also grab a carnation out of a container, allowing for a contact-free observance.
Each student will receive two tickets for guests. Guests must present the original tickets for entry.
“We’re going to have to be firm on that,” said Heavin. “If you don’t have a ticket, you won’t get in.”
Students will arrive at 5 p.m. for a half-hour practice then will watch a video that tells the story of their years at Angola High School and MSD. Heavin said the video is a touching recap of many memorable moments.
The doors will open for guests at 6:30 p.m.
Board president Cory Archbold applauded the efforts that went into a live observance of commencement, noting that many other districts simply “threw in the towel” in the face of COVID-19.
“I’m pretty proud of how everybody’s done everything this year,” Archbold said.
Several people at the school board meeting thanked the administration for its efforts in providing an in-person meeting instead of a Zoom meeting.
Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford recounted a rapid change March 17 with the way meals were served, moving abruptly from the regularly budgeted lunch and breakfast program to the federally funded summer meal schedule.
“My staff stepped up to the plate when this happened,” Haynes-Clifford said. “We did not miss a single day.”
In snow, rain and various other weather conditions, the cafeteria staffs at MSD’s schools provided lunch and breakfast five days a week plus a weekend bundle on Fridays.
Summer food service continues at Pleasant Lake and Hendry Park elementary schools. While numbers have declined from the school year, Haynes-Clifford said 120-140 meals a day are being given out at Hendry Park and 60-70 in Pleasant Lake. At Pleasant Lake, the number of children taking advantage of the weekend meal bundles are around 120 and at Hendry Park, around 140. The summer meal program serves children up to 18 years old. At this time, the program will run through the end of July.
The board approved a 5-cent across the board price increase for lunches and breakfasts at MSD schools in the coming school year. While Haynes-Clifford said she has had many thoughts about how to operate cafeterias as the pandemic continues this fall, she is unable to currently put solid plans in place.
Haynes-Clifford also took a moment to thank retiring food service workers, who include Donna Yarnell, a “gem of a lady,” said Haynes-Clifford, who worked for 35 years for MSD, and Phyllis Hall, who worked for the district for 19 years.
Another retirement was Becky Maggart from her position as school treasurer.
In other business, the school board hired a new business manager and chief financial officer, former Prairie Heights Community Schools CFO Karen Eagleson. Eagleson, a Ray, Michigan, native who lives in LaGrange, worked at Prairie Heights for 13 years. Several other teachers, including high school special education instructor Beth Davis, and numerous coaching positions were also approved.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the board room of the McCutchan Administrative Center, 500 S. Martha St., Angola.
