ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department has started accepting private insurance to pay for vaccines administered at the local office.
“We are officially onboarded with public and private insurance now,” said Alicia Walsh, administrator at the Health Department.
This is in addition to programs available for the uninsured and underinsured.
Meanwhile, the Health Department is now offering a wider variety of vaccines, beyond the usual childhood vaccines and those for COVID-19 and the flu.
The Health Department is also offering vaccines for such ailments as shingles and pneumonia.
People can schedule their appointments online through the Health Department at https://bit.ly/3T0ECK4. On the middle of the page there is a link for scheduling appointments.
“Pretty much anybody who walks through our doors, we can provide vaccines,” Walsh said.
When in front of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Walsh said even with the expansion of vaccine offerings, her staff is running at about 30% to 40% capacity.
“We have enough staff and support currently,” Walsh said.
The Health Department is now offering the new COVID-19 booster, Walsh said.
The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against COVID-19 and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, said information from the Food and Drug Administration. These are called bivalent COVID-19 vaccines because they contain these two components. A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine may also be referred to as “updated” COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.
In addition, people are being urged to get their flu vaccines now.
Annual flu shots are recommended starting with 6-month-old babies. Flu is most dangerous for people 65 and older, young children, pregnant women and people with certain health problems including heart and lung diseases.
As people get older, their immune system doesn’t respond as strongly to standard flu vaccination. This year, people 65 or older are urged to get a special kind for extra protection.
There are three choices. Fluzone High-Dose and Flublok each contain higher doses of the main anti-flu ingredient. The other option is Fluad Adjuvanted, which has a regular dosage but contains a special ingredient that helps boost people’s immune response.
At the Health Department, special vaccine clinics are available after hours. They typically are each Monday from 4:30-6 p.m.
There are also weekend clinics being held in communities across the county. The remaining traveling vaccine clinics are Saturday, Oct. 15, 9-11 a.m. at Vistula Park in Fremont; Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Salem Center; and Saturday, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m. to noon in Orland.
