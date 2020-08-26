ANGOLA — On the same day a monument to the suffrage movement was unveiled in New York, Angola was preparing for the coming of a monument of its own.
The Downtown Angola Coalition is one of three Main Street organizations in Indiana to receive a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant from Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
And that means a life-size statue of abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth will be calling Angola home in the spring of 2021.
“It was a huge community effort for the grant with a lot of partners involved,” said Colleen McNabb-Everage, president of the Downtown Angola Coalition. Work on the grant started at the beginning of the year and only had about a five-month window.
It promises to be an impressive piece of work, especially since Truth is said to have stood approximately 6-feet tall.
The Downtown Coalition was awarded a $40,000 grant to commission the sculpture that will commemorate Truth’s connection to Angola and Steuben County, as she gave a speech in downtown Angola in 1861 supporting civil rights, women’s rights and abolition.
The entire project, with in-kind donations and many educational efforts, totals about $95,000, Everage said.
Wednesday morning, the announcement came in the form of a video from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch that was played on the silver screen at the Brokaw Movie House for a select audience of community members, project supporters and others that were invited, all curious to see how the project comes to life.
It was a competitive process, said Indiana Humanities President and CEO Keira Amstutz. Three projects were funded, but dozens more were not.
A little background
In May, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved the placement of the life-size statue of Truth in the Steuben County Courtyard.
At that time, Karen DeForest of the Downtown Angola Coalition spoke, saying the organization was hoping to pursue the Women’s Legacy Grant to fund the commissioning and placement of the statue, with James Haire, formerly of Crawfordsville and now of Colorado, as the sculptor of choice for the work.
The coalition was eligible to pursue the grant because it is an Indiana Main Street organization. One of the grant qualifiers was commemorating the anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Because Sojourner Truth, a well-known freed slave who spoke out against slavery and in favor of women’s rights, had spoken in Angola, on the Courthouse front porch in June 1861, it was determined to try to have a memorial placed in her honor.
In June, Angola’s Historic Preservation Commission also approved the placement of the statue, with members excited about the possibility of it becoming a reality.
Grant support
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola gave the project a boost in June when the bank’s board of directors approved a $15,000 pledge toward the project.
The Women’s Legacy Grant had to be matched dollar-for-dollar, and the pledge from First Federal was the first one for cash toward the project. Other pledges up to that point had been in-kind gifts.
Scott Gruner, president of First Federal, said in June the project was important to the community as well as the board and the ideals it shares with the area. His board believes the statue will further beautify downtown as well as serve as a reminder of key issues the country still deals with today.
The cost of the sculpture was estimated to be around $35,000.
The presentation
Andrea Kern, community liaison with OCRA, said Wednesday that it is important to OCRA to help tell the story of women across Indiana.
“Our goal is always to enhance the quality of life for all residents and we saw this Legacy project as an opportunity to make a welcoming space for the public to learn and appreciate women’s legacy,” Kern said.
Angola was the last of the three organizations featured in the announcement video, which featured Everage, Coalition Treasurer Karen DeForest and First Federal Board Vice President Sandy Sanborn speaking on the project and its importance for Angola and Steuben County.
In speaking in the video about Truth’s speech in Angola, Sanborn said the audience may not have accepted her words at the time, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t listening.
“Not to an audience that accepted what she was saying, but an audience that at least listened,” said Sanborn. “We are proud to be a little part of her history and we want to celebrate that and have it as a permanent fixture in our community.”
DeForest said as children in school, everyone learns about the men of history.
“There are women that stood up for everybody’s rights,” she said.
Sanborn echoed those sentiments, saying there are huge gaps in our history that need filled in so future generations can get the full meaning of what it means to be a slave, emancipated, a free woman of color and to be a success story like Truth was.
Amstutz spoke after the video concluded and said she could not be more excited to be present to offer her congratulations on the grant.
She is a native of Hamilton that, growing up here, said she had no idea about Sojourner Truth having once visited and spoke in Steuben County.
“I know the humanities mission is alive and well in Angola,” she said.
What comes next
Everage said the coalition has collaborated with area history and humanities teachers, including those at Trine University, to incorporate the Sojourner Truth story in their classrooms. There are teachers from area school districts writing lesson plans about Truth as well.
A community read will also take place, set up by the Coalition, as part of a partnership on the project with the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County.
Everage asked Anne Abernathey, a librarian at the Fremont Public Library, to head the book committee. Abernathey said she dove head-first into learning and reading all she could about Truth since, and it has made her wish the two could have met in person.
The full unveiling of the sculpture will be June 6, 2021, and more information about other events surrounding the statue and celebration will be announced.
