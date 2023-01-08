ANGOLA — Developer, philanthropist and an icon in Angola and Steuben County, Charles “Chuck” Sheets, has passed.
Mr. Sheets passed Sunday morning, it was confirmed by Weicht Funeral Home. He just turned 94 last week.
Mr. Sheets has had his hand in many of the industrial and cultural developments in Steuben County dating to the 1950s-1960s when he returned to Steuben County following his education at Indiana University.
Among many things, he developed Country Fair Shopping Center and Angola Industrial Park, which is home to many industrial residents along Wohlert Drive.
Sheets is a founding board member of the Steuben County Community Foundation. He was instrumental in helping found the YMCA of Steuben County.
Mr. Sheets was a longtime member of the Angola Plan Commission and was active in Democratic Party politics.
Known as a generous philanthropist, Sheets and his late wife, Ruth Ann, established the Harcourt & Elsta Sheets Scholarship at Trine University and has supported the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, the Humanities Institute and Trine’s general scholarship fund.
Sheets is one of the most prominent business leaders and real estate developers in Steuben County history.
In 2016, Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb awarded Sheets The Sagamore of the Wabash, the highest civilian honor in Indiana, at Fabiani Theatre on Trine University.
There are few major projects Sheets hasn’t been involved with in Steuben County.
The latest endeavor under his name is development of the Sheets Family Park at the YMCA. This project has a budget of approximately $3 million and has received much support.
In a request for funding from Steuben County government, one of its supporters and long-time YMCA board member, Chuck Nedele, said he hoped the park would be completed while Mr. Sheets was still living.
Sheets Park could, perhaps, be reflective of Mr. Sheets’ passion to provide amenities for all to enjoy in Steuben County.
Even though the project is being built adjacent to the YMCA, it will be turned over to the Angola Parks and Recreation Department. As such, use of the splashpad, pickleball courts and many other amenities will be free to the public.
In addition to his many philanthropic efforts, Mr. Sheets has had his hand in many business endeavors. In addition to Country Fair and Angola Industry Park, he was involved with Angola Industrial Growth and, of course, the former family business, Sheets Oil and Gas.
This story will be updated on Monday. Funeral Arrangements are pending with Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
