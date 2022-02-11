Seven people arrested by police Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday.
• Jaden C. Morgan, 32, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 650S, Hamilton, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor false informing.
• Tyler Miles, 26, of the 1300 block of Stewart Avenue, Lincoln Park, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 10, west of C.R. 31 on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and theft and misdemeanor reckless driving.
• Sonia I. Tirador-Soto, 39, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested in the 1200 block of West Mill Street on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Tyrone T. Trout, 57, of the 15000 block of Devereaux Road, Albion, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft of a vehicle and misdemeanor theft.
• Gregory I. Waikel, 35, of Lane 350A, Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Shannon M. Wheaton, 32, of the 900 block of South Wayne Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor intimidation.
• Timothy W. Workman, 52, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 300W, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
