ANGOLA — The KC Learning Center in Angola is seeing lots of demand for autism-related behavioral services since it opened this past October, becoming the first autism center in Steuben County.
The Center, located at 1605 S. Wayne St., is currently serving eight in-house clients, its maximum number right now, and founder and director Holly Witherby says there is currently a waitlist to get in.
That hasn't stopped the phone calls.
"I'm still getting several calls from parents each week," she said. "I had one day where four different sets of parents called."
The demand seems to be so high because outside of Angola, there really aren't any comparable services to be found unless one drives to Fort Wayne, nearly 45 minutes away.
That's actually one of the main reasons Witherby decided to found KC Learning Center. She wanted to help give parents in the Steuben County area with autistic children local options for ABA therapy or Participant Assistant & Care programs, something Witherby didn't have herself when her son was diagnosed with autism in 2006.
"When my son was diagnosed with autism 14 years ago, it was like, what do we do," she said. "We had to drive him to Fort Wayne — so I knew we needed something like this locally."
Witherby began working on a mission and vision for an autism center in Steuben County in 2018, although it took more than two years to bring that dream to reality.
But since KC Learning Center opened its doors, the support from the community has been immense, she said. Witherby says she's been busy fundraising to continue to improve the Center, and it will soon be using some of the funds to install a six-foot privacy fence around its campus and install new playground equipment.
Unfortunately, while right now they can't take anymore in-house clients, Witherby says they would like to bring on another board-certified behavioral analyst at some point so they can serve more kids.
And if the number of clients grows on par with staffing, Witherby says KC Learning Center's Board of Directors has even begun looking at whether it might be feasible to construct another building on the 5-acre site.
For now though, Witherby says she's grateful to see how the community has responded, and to be in a position to help parents like herself navigate the uncertainly that comes from finding out their child has autism.
"Fourteen years ago there was no handbook really," she said. "So it means a lot to be able to be here and help other parents. I don't have all the answers to some parents' questions, but I can at least try to help them."
To find out more information about the KC Learning Center, visit their website at kclearningcenter.org or call 243-4720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.