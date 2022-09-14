ANGOLA — Steuben County YMCA keeps receiving participants of Revive Indiana movement — their table with the Bibles and New Testaments lying around — at least once a month at the recreation center entrance.
Dick Randall, Angola, who is behind this new strategy for giving a new life to the movement, says that they are trying to reach those who do not go to church regularly and those who do not normally know how to pray, but who would let somebody else intervene for them and pray with them.
“I believe we are reaching that audience that in many cases do not go to church, and they just appreciate the opportunity for someone else to pray with them,” said Randall.
He said sometimes people would very graciously decline, and sometimes they would come over and look over the literature and the church information of all those churches that participate in evangelizing efforts.
“We offer church brochures that people can take home and check it out,” said Randall.
He said originally there were approximately 15 churches that were involved in Revive Indiana, when it first started about eight years ago. They were participating in common meetings, prayer nights and evangelizing or “sharing Christ in the community” — talking to the people on the streets — “whether or not they knew of the Lord.”
Randall said the movement eventually died out, and he decided to keep it going by setting up a table and a prayer box at YMCA for two days once a month that people can visit. He said they kept changing the days of the month because they were striving to reach different people.
About six churches participate in the movement now. They unclude Fairview Missionary Church, Angola Assembly of God, the Christ Church at Lake Gage, the Life-Changing Church in Angola, the Lake View Community Church and Pleasant Lake Community Church.
Randall said they have a group of about 40-44 people, and he emails them about the prayer days at the YMCA, and then they can plan to take a two-hour shift.
He said a lot of people were “really gracious” for the prayers they received, and that most of them were praying for personal things like health issues, family difficulties, but some were asking to pray for greater things like the war in Ukraine.
Some people asking for prayers at YMCA regularly go to church and have their pastor, and they see Revive Indiana movement volunteers just as another opportunity to pray with someone who cares.
The next Revive Indiana prayer days at YMCA are scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15.
