Eleven people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael D. Gates, 49, of the 1100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, arrested on I-69 northbound mile marker 352 on a felony charge of habitual traffic violator.
• Chad M. Hagan, 50, of the 200 block of South West Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of failure to appear.
• Michelle S. Hensley, 43, of the 1100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, arrested on I-69 northbound mile marker 352 on an arrest warrant.
• Chelsea C. Kennedy, 27, of the 10700 block of South U.S. 27, Fort Wayne, arrested on I-69 southbound mile marker 350 on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years.
• Johnathan D. Klempner, 41, of the 8200 block of West 350N, arrested on the corner of Stocker and Wohlert streets on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors possession of paraphernalia and theft.
• Jose R. Luna Soto, 31, of the 4500 block of Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on the 100 block of East State Street, Ashley, on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.
• Jerad M. Pease, 31, of the 500 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, arrested 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging two counts of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Nikolas C. Sauder, 34, of the 2200 block of C.R. 17, Corunna, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Cameron R. Shultz, 26, of the 3400 block of Pleasant Road South, Osseo, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Joshua E. Smith, 27, homeless, arrested on U.S. 20 and 600W on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Venus A. Vanholt, 28, of the 8200 block of West 350N, arrested on the corner of Stocker and Wohlert streets on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors possession of paraphernalia and theft.
