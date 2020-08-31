Indiana has just seven active federal human trafficking criminal cases in process and federal prosecutors filed no new trafficking cases in 2019.
According to data from The Human Trafficking Institute, Indiana has little trafficking activity on the federal level.
The Human Trafficking Institute exists to decimate modern slavery at its source by empowering police and prosecutors to stop traffickers, according to its website. Working inside criminal justice systems, the Institute provides the embedded experts, world-class training, investigative resources and evidence-based research necessary to free victims.
Federal prosecutors in Indiana have filed few cases, bringing about five cases in 2015, three in 2016, seven in 2017 and just one in 2018.
In 2019, there were no new trafficking cases filed in Indiana under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, although there were two cases that were filed outside of that particular statute which is tracked by the national institute.
All of the 16 cases over the last five years in Indiana were filed as sex trafficking cases.
Although Indiana filed no new cases in 2019, prosecutors did get three convictions in three out of three cases that were resolved in the year.
Nationally, trafficking cases have been in a short-term decline.
After federal prosecutors filed 224, 209 and 218 criminal cases in 2015-17, respectively, filings fell to 170 cases in 2018 and just 145 in 2019.
Of the 145 cases in 2019, 136 were sex trafficking cases and nine were forced-labor cases.
There were also 88 civil trafficking cases filed in 2019, with 43 sex trafficking and 45 forced labor cases.
Prosecutors closed 339 convictions in 2019, up from 300 in 2018. The average prison sentences for people convicted of trafficking was 143 months, down slightly from 145 months average in 2018.
The Institute acknowledges that statistics are not necessarily representative of the full prevalence of human trafficking in the United States, but instead serve as an objective summary of what the federal system has done to address trafficking. The reports do not capture data from state prosecutions, state civil suits, or unreported human trafficking cases.
The Indiana Attorney General's Office, in its most recent report posted from 2016, indicated one statewide agency had served 178 trafficked youth that year. Those youth were almost exclusively girls, with 30% of the victims being 15 years old or younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.