Judicial center

The Steuben County judicial center is starting to take shape at its construction site at the corner of South Martha and East South streets in downtown Angola, as seen in this Tuesday photo. When the building opens, at least two new jail personnel will have to be added for security of the building.

 Mike Marturello

ANGOLA — Raises will help Steuben County government recruit and retain employees, at least two department heads said Tuesday as the Steuben County Council went through the first reading of the 2024 budget.

Most all department heads are seeking 5% wage increases for their employees, as instructed by elected officials heading into the 2024 budget writing process.

