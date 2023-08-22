ANGOLA — Raises will help Steuben County government recruit and retain employees, at least two department heads said Tuesday as the Steuben County Council went through the first reading of the 2024 budget.
Most all department heads are seeking 5% wage increases for their employees, as instructed by elected officials heading into the 2024 budget writing process.
That was the amount of money requested for workers in most all departments, except the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
“Salaries is where I’m at this year,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said. “Salaries, I requested 8%.”
The Sheriff’s Office increased its base pay a couple years ago in a similar move to remain competitive with surrounding police agencies.
“Here’s my biggest concern with salaries. Indiana State Police got a huge bump this year,” Robinson said. “For me to stay competitive, or for us, we’re at $56,000 base pay. Eight percent would take us to about $60,000 base pay.”
Deputies of higher rank or who have specialty training receive increases in their base pay.
Going through other line items in the sheriff’s budget, Councilman Tony Isa said if the sheriff didn’t have turnover, that would reduce his training budget.
“Correct me if I’m wrong, but reduction in recruiting equates to a reduction in training,” Isa said.
Meanwhile, Chip Porter, Steuben County engineer, said a 5% wage increase will help him stay competitive with other highway departments, particularly the Indiana Department of Transportation.
“That really does make us competitive with INDOT and the Toll Road,” Porter said.
Pay for new INDOT drivers is $20 an hour and it increases with training, Porter said. A 5% raise for Steuben County Highway would put starting drivers at $20.48 an hour.
“We don’t have to be the top paying employer but we are a good employer,” Porter said, citing the good work environment at Steuben County Highway.
No decisions are made during the first run through of the Steuben County budget.
The County Council will hold its annual budget work sessions on Sept. 6-8. In previous years, the sessions have only lasted two days.
Final adoption of the 2024 budget will come in the Oct. 10 meeting of the Council.
In addition to his request for 8% raises, Robinson has penciled in four more confinement officers, two who would work in the jail and another two who would be assigned as additional staff to the new Steuben County judicial center that’s under construction.
Due to a variety of needs, there will be two more officers required in the judicial center, which is scheduled to open in June 2024.
Robinson said he will need officers to be on hand to monitor criminal detainees who are being held in secure areas in the new facility. The building will also require someone at an information desk, which could be one of the front entrance officers doubling in that role.
In the jail, Robinson is reporting growth in the jail population once again. After tailing off during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is starting to blossom.
The jail is running at about 123 people a day, but that hit a low of 112 on Tuesday. There was one day when the jail population hit a record 130 detainees, Robinson said. Last year the jail housed about 90 people a day.
The sheriff said he was budgeting for an average of 120 detainees a day.
