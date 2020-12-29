ANGOLA — Vestil Manufacturing made a major renovation possible at the YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road.
On Christmas Eve, YMCA of Steuben County CEO Sarah Funkhouser announced plans to renovate the gym floor in January.
“This has been a project on our wish list for over seven years,” said Funkhouser. “Vestil has always been a generous supporter of the YMCA and our mission to strengthen community."
Vestil Manufacturing is owned and operated by the Trine family. Vestil is funding the replacement of the current multipurpose sport court, installed when the Y was built 20 years ago, with modern hardwood flooring.
"We see this gym floor as more than just a place for kids to play. It is a place for kids, adults and families to learn, grow and thrive," said Funkhouser. "It is a place for youth to learn the value of teamwork and to build character on and off the court."
In December, the gym has been open Monday through Friday at 5:30 a.m. with some free time in the morning before scheduled classes. On Saturdays, 8:15-10:15 a.m., pickleball was held in the gym.
Schedules and programs are available on the Y's web site at ymcasteuben.org.
The gym will be closed during construction. Work will start Jan. 7 with the removal of the old floor. Wagler and Associates, an Angola-based construction company, is donating its services to assist in removing the floor, said Funkhouser.
The installation of the new floor is expected to take about six weeks. The gym is expected to reopen in late February, Funkhouser said.
