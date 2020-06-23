Several arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — Officers working in Steuben County arrested several people over the weekend. Each were lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Drew A. Booth, 26, Hamilton, arrested at Pine Run and Mechanic Street on a misdemeanor charge alleging operating while intoxicated.
• Kenneth W. Carnahan Jr, 45, of the 1200 block of Washington Street, Lamar, Washington, arrested at the Ashley Deli, Ashley, on a felony warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Austin T. Cundiff, 19, of the 5000 block of East 050N., Howe, arrested at the sheriff’s office on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Zachary D. Lokey, 19, of the 600 block of West 4th Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the sheriff’s office on a misdemeanor warrants alleging contempt of court.
• Ernesto Lorendo, 33, of the 400 block of North Washington St., arrested at Angola Sports Center on a misdemeanor charge alleging operating while intoxicated.
• Jacob N. Massey, 25, of the 600 block of King Road, Tekonsha, Michigan, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge alleging felony battery against a public safety official and a misdemeanor charge alleging battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Thomas J. McClure, 60, of the 900 block of Luther Drive, Albion, Michigan, arrested on I-69 at the 349 mile marker on misdemeanor charges alleging operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Charles O. Lee Pollock, 40, of the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 20 was arrested on a felony charge alleging strangulation and a misdemeanor charge alleging domestic battery.
• Kylar R. Pratt, 20, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, was arrested at the jail for probation violation.
