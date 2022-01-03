ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Aislinn J. Colburn, 22, of the 1500 block of South Road, Garrett, arrested in the 1300 block of West State Street, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Luke T. Newman, 22, of the 1100 block of State Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 2500 block of South Golden Lake Road, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Joseph M. Ziegenbush, 29, of the 800 block of Townview Drive, St. Marys, Ohio, arrested on Maumee Street at Elizabeth Street on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
