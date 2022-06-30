ANGOLA — The Steuben County Building Corporation that will act as an intermediary in the construction of the Steuben County judicial center will hold its first meeting on Tuesday to organize.
The group was formed by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on June 20 and it will gather to organize on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the commissioners' room of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
The board appointed by the Commissioners includes former Steuben County Auditor and longtime Steuben County Councilwoman Linda Hansen, local businessman Bill Manahan and Trine University President Earl Brooks II.
On the heels of the announcement of his retirement from the university, Brooks has resigned from the corporation. A replacement will have to be made by the Commissioners.
The purpose of the building corporation is to obtain financing for the judicial center project, with a recently estimated cost of $26.5 million. The corporation provides a lease agreement with the county and once the project is complete and the county moves in, the corporation will sign the property over to the county, which will then take title.
The lease arrangement is a popular way of financing public projects; for example, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County recently entered into a similar agreement for improvement projects at its schools.
On Tuesday, the group will work on adopting resolutions approving its articles of incorporation, bylaws and other organizational matters, including an election of officers. It will formalize the lease agreement between itself and Steuben County.
The corporation will provide for all or a portion of the financing of the acquisition of land, construction, installation and equipping of the new facility, and the construction, renovation, repair and equipping of other improvements and projects related to it.
On Tuesday, Commissioners will be receiving another presentation on security for the building. In a presentation on June 20, representatives of ERS Wireless gave a presentation that showed a security system that will integrate with the county's communications system. The equipment presented would provide the new facility with protection that could even detect people on watch lists so security could prevent these individuals from entering the building. This particular system would have cameras that would be peeled on virtually every square inch of the facility, save for the restrooms.
Commissioners will hear from Primary Solutions on Tuesday concerning a camera system for the facility.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet. It is to be built on county-owned land on the corner of East South Street and South Martha Street.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 10 years. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, has security issues and is lacking in size.
