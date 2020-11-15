ASHLEY — Welcome to autumn at Prentice Farms!
As the leaves begin to turn colors, our family is working hard to reap the bounty grown in the fields all summer. There’s not a more beautiful workplace.
It’s all hands on deck to harvest the corn and soybeans. Equipment is checked and greased, ready to go when the crops are ripe and the weather is good.
Prentice Farms is a throwback to the smaller family farm of another era, similar to the one-family dairy farms that my husband Lowell and I grew up on. While our farm equipment now is larger than when we were growing up, none of it is anywhere close in size to the enormous equipment seen on today’s mega farms.
Prentice Farms produces Shorthorn beef cattle, Belgian draft horses and crops of corn, soybeans and hay on two hilly farms a mile apart. My maternal grandparents, John and Hazel Getts, bought the original farm, where I now live, in the mid-1920s. My mother was born at home in 1930 on the farm and lived her entire life less than a mile from her birthplace.
Grandpa and Grandma bought the second farm when my mom and dad got married in 1951. Mom and Dad raised their family of five there, making sure we had an education and teaching us how to work. My son Jeremy now owns this farm with the exception of 5 acres, where our daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Kerry Yingling, build a new home and are raising their family of three.
Everyone pitches in to get the work done, and when it’s complete, we celebrate our many blessings.
