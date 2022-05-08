LAKE JAMES — Mother's Day brunch at Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, has been canceled due to a water line break.
A water line that feeds the park's inn broke this morning, forcing services to be canceled, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Ginger Murphy.
"Wee apologize for the inconvenience for those who were planning to celebrate the day with us," Murphy said. "Thanks for understanding and we hope to see you soon after the water line is repaired."
Mother's Day Brunch is one of the largest brunches offered at Potawatomi Inn, second perhaps only to Thanksgiving Day. Murphy said efforts to reach guests with reservations by phone had been made but not all were able to be contacted. All people staying at the inn were informed of the issue.
Coincidentally, the break came at a time when the DNR has started working with the city of Angola to provide it water service so it could eliminate its own well water system.
It is not known if the change to Angola water would have prevented Sunday's break.
Murphy said brunch at the DNR's six other inns went off as planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.