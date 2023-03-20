Eight people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Mazen A. Algalal, 19, of the 200 block of East Garfield Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 340 mile marker northbound entrance ramp for felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
• Candace L. Brockhaus, 41, of the 900 block of West Endsley Avenue, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Tia Cooper, 33, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, arrested on Lane 175 Lime Lake, on two fugitive warrants.
• James D. Donbrock, 54, of the 4400 block of West C.R. 150S, arrested at home on charges of felony burglary, criminal recklessness, battery committee with a deadly weapon, intimidation, pointing a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor domestic battery, possession of marijuana, dealing marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan T. Kestner, 25, of the 8000 block of Anderson Road, Litchfield, Michigan, arrested on East Gilmore Street at North Washington Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Jose A. Perez Gomez, 21, of the 600 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 600 block of North Washington Street on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Brandon L. Rhodes, 30, of the 6600 block of S.R. 8, Butler, arrested at home on a fugitive warrant.
• Jeremy W. Tuttle, 37, of Lane 275A Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested in the 100 block of West Wabash Street, Ashley, on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
