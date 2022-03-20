If you’re looking to buy a house or find an apartment to live in, your chances of finding places that are available are pretty slim.
If you do, prepare to pay more to get in.
Across the United States and especially in northeast Indiana, the price of housing has seen steep increases as demand outpaces supply.
According to the National Association of Realtors, home prices in 2021 were 16.9% higher than in 2020 and those price increases have remained consistent into 2022.
Officials across the four-county region have been raising the alarm to local home builders and real estate developers about the dire need for more housing. Northeast Indiana had little to no population growth over the past decade, with housing being one component of that stagnation.
The region has seen significant job growth in the manufacturing and industrial fields, however, and have struggled finding workers to fill the new positions due to the lack of housing.
Gary Gatman, executive director of the Noble County Economic Development Corp., said the challenge of having very little housing available isn’t unique just to Noble County but to other places around the country as well.
“We share much of these same issues as everyone else,” he said. “The need for certain types of housing is different for each county.”
He said Noble County has seen fewer homes being built in the past 20 years and that the county should put a focus on building rental properties to help address the need and affordability issue.
The EDC has held several conversations with local officials and home builders and has even created partnerships with builders. He believes the solution is to build a mix of different types of housing like apartments, single-family homes and townhouses.
“There are significant opportunities for building new housing and the market has certainly been difficult,” he said. “Companies like Forest River have come in and people who work in our county want to live closer.”
Since the pandemic started, housing prices have skyrocketed with demand increasing during that time and supply being very low. Noble County’s shortage of housing has led to other existing housing to increase in price.
According to the Indiana Housing Dashboard, which was created by the state Housing and Community Development Authority, the home value that’s affordable to households earning the county’s median annual income is $316,197.
The increased housing prices are leading people in the county to become cost burdened, where a household is spending more than a third of its income on rent or a mortgage. The dashboard found that 31.6% of renters in Noble County are cost burdened while nearly 16% of homeowners are as well.
The types of people who are cost burdened also differs by income. Fifty-one percent of people whose annual income is between $20,000-$34,000 are cost burdened while 10% of people making between $35,000-$49,000 per year are spending more than a third of their income on housing costs.
Gatman pointed to the county’s recent economic growth among the manufacturing and industrial sectors and that the county serves as a prime spot for both single and multi-family housing.
Noble County currently has subdivisions being built in Kendallville, Ligonier and Avilla which will have new single-family houses available for people to buy.
Orchard Valley in Avilla is seeing houses built, with a total of 58 homes that will be located in the subdivision once completed.
There are only six homes that have been built at the complex so far with more permits active there to build more. Avilla Town Manager Tena Woenker said five are available now for sale, with one being the model home for people to tour.
“The road at the subdivision will be another 83 feet longer. We’re getting ready to put down more roads and water lines in,” she said.
Avilla also has the Watercrest subdivision being built, which will house 12 starter homes that are in more affordable range.
“There’s tremendous amount of interest here with people from Fort Wayne wanting to come up north,” she said. “They like the idea that they don’t have to commute from Huntertown or Fort Wayne.”
Another main reason for housing costs going up is the increased cost of building materials for constructing new homes. Builders are having to spend more money building houses and, in result, the cost to buy a new house goes up more so builders can still make a profit.
Just a few years ago, a family in Noble County would be able to purchase a starter home around the $200,000 range and even some for under that price. Now, with housing prices up a lot, starter homes are listed as much as $250,000 or more.
Gatman believes even though home prices are up, it is still possible to build starter homes.
“We would need arrangements for that to happen. We could acquire land at a lower price. We can apply for grants that would help cover the costs for the water lines. This will take more innovation and creativity,” he said.
He calls himself an “eternal optimist” and that the county can hopefully find partnerships with builders and developers along with local governments.
Over in DeKalb County, houses that are on the market are selling very quickly.
DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership executive director Anton King said this has been unprecedented and that this is something he personally dealt with four years ago when he was competing with others bidding for a house.
He said the county doesn’t have enough apartments or houses and that the EDP has a long-term strategic plan for what needs to be done to help address the demand.
“There are people from Ohio and Michigan who have expressed interest in coming to work in Auburn and Garrett,” King said. “We believe there’s a huge portion of the market we can capture, from a young professional standpoint. Apartments are a need, something all of our communities have bought into and said we need to address.”
The county’s highest demand areas are in Auburn, Garrett and Waterloo since those communities have seen a lot of growth. Auburn has two subdivisions, Bear Creek and Bridgewater, being built and it has seen it continue to grow out.
After the EDP releases its strategic plan, he hopes the county will see movement in the five years as long as communities stay aggressive.
The lack of housing in the area is making it difficult for people who work in DeKalb County, but live out of state. He said people from Defiance and Williams counties in Ohio come to DeKalb County to work.
In 2019, the county had about 736 commuting from Ohio to come work, while DeKalb had 193 people going out of state for their jobs.
Garrett currently has a subdivision being built with Heritage Estates in the middle of construction.
Housing availability and affordability is scarce in LaGrange County, too, with low supply continuing to drive up prices.
Sherri Johnston, president of the LaGrange County Economic Corp., said the county does not have much housing available and any that do become available are snatched up quickly.
“This has been an issue here for many years and much of our focus will be on workforce housing since many people who work here come from other counties,” she said.
She said the county has three projects that are currently being worked out, but haven’t been started yet.
Two apartment complexes are being planned in the Town of LaGrange and a housing complex will be built in Shipshewana and Topeka. East County Lane Estate and Country Crossings are being planned.
“Our goal is make it affordable,” she said. “A study we did found that we need many types of housing in the county.”
The county has found it challenging to get builders to come there and build housing. She said they have had difficulties getting builders from Fort Wayne to come to the area and construct housing that’s affordable for people and profitable for the builders.
Angola and the rest of Steuben County have struggled to fill job openings, much of which officials point to the lack of housing.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman said these times are unique and doesn’t know how long this housing demand is going to last.
“We’re trying to get more housing here. We have a 135-unit apartment complex that has started,” he said.
He said one of the biggest challenges in his city is housing that fills up so quickly.
Local builders have told him their concerns are being able to get windows or garage doors, which they say are taking much longer to arrive.
“Lumber costs have fluctuated and some people have decided to store it, causing the price to go up,” he said.
Unlike other communities, Angola is expanding its rental availability. On top of the 150-unit complex, the city is reviewing plans for an additional 210-unit complex.
An idea the mayor recently mulled is creating rental neighborhoods where houses would be built for people to rent out.
“We’ve started to look at it as a possibility,” he said.
When builders look to constructing a new subdivision, they look at whether they will be able to make a profit in the end.
Local builders have looked for ways to build houses that are affordable but can still be profitable for them.
Lancia Homes has looked to build townhouses which can offer more square footage while keeping prices low. The company has mostly worked on this in Allen County, however, as a way to offer an affordable alternative.
“A townhome that’s 1,850 square feet is going for $245,900,” said Jamie Lancia, president of Lancia Homes in Fort Wayne.
He said the price of building materials has increased and has lead to the rise in home prices.
The company would be interested in building more housing in the four-county region, which Lancia said there is a market out there. The company is the builder for the new Noble Creek subdivision in Kendallville, which is nearing construction this year after laying infrastructure over the last year.
He said prices are even higher than they were last fall and, right now, a two-story floor plan is more affordable for people and more cost effective for them to build.
“You get the most value for your dollar. For a four bed, two-story home, the asking price will be around $260,000,” he said.
In order to build a home that’s more affordable, you have to build smaller and put it on a smaller lot. Lancia prefers townhouses because they are larger in size and can fit more families.
He also likes that townhouses are owner-occupied and that’s something his company really pushes for.
“Our goal has always been to increase home ownership,” he said.
He doesn’t see costs lowering any time soon and it’s going to be this way going forward.
“Interest rates are competitive. There are some creative ways to finance in the market place,” he said.
