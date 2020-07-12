Blaze levels barn at buffalo farm
FREMONT — A fully involved barn fire that broke out before 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Wild Winds Buffalo Farm on Ray Road took at least 22 area fire departments from all over northeast Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio to battle.
Wild Winds Property Manager Danny King said the barn was largely a storage facility that contained around 700 round bales of hay, at least three tractors and the farm’s round baler.
The buffalo don’t typically live in structures and were not in any of the upper fields near the barn. Two horses in the barn were safely evacuated.
Car auctions will go on in Auburn
AUBURN — The city of Auburn could provide the highlight of American collector-car auctions in 2020, auctioneer John Kruse said.
“Auburn is once again going to be the epicenter of the collector car world” as the site of the year’s first in-person major auctions, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, he said.
Kruse’s Worldwide Auctioneers company and neighboring RM Auctions both are moving ahead with plans for in-person auctions on the first weekend of September, while most sales across the nation have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am not canceling this. We will be having it, and we’re looking forward to it,” Kruse said about his company’s 13th annual event, The Auburn Auction, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, at Kruse Plaza south Auburn.
RM Auctions will conduct the 50th annual Auburn Fall sale, Sept. 3-6, at Auburn Auction Park, directly east of Kruse Plaza.
Albion offers incentive to Bosch project
ALBION — The Albion Redevelopment Commission wants to offer tax incentives for a local manufacturing firm to expand and hire 16 new workers.
On July 1, the Albion Plan Commission unanimously approved a building permit that would see the Robert Bosch LLC plant on Progress Drive grow from 162,000 square feet to 264,200 square feet.
The Albion facility specializes in manufacturing engine cooling fans, pumps and valves.
On Wednesday, Bosch representatives attended the Albion Redevelopment Commission meeting seeking a positive recommendation for a tax break on both construction costs of the addition and new equipment.
The Albion Town Council has the final say and is scheduled to address the matter at its meeting Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Albion Municipal Building.
Report confirms drowning caused death
LAKE JAMES — Drowning was confirmed as the cause of death of a Romeoville, Illinois, man who died at the first basin on Lake James on June 25, said an incident report obtained by KPC Media Group through an Indiana Access to Public Records request.
The report from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources also paints the picture of a dramatic scene where Good Samaritans at the Lake James sandbar pulled the victim, Rocky Rutledge, 61, from the lake, and nurses performed emergency medical care.
The report by Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke said the incident occurred after Rutledge stopped at the Lake James sandbar to buy some ice cream from The Galley, a concessions barge on the lake. The boat became dislodged from the sandbar and started to drift. Rocky Rutledge swam after the boat, then called to his wife to throw him a life jacket, but it didn’t reach him, the report said. Eventually he went under in about 8-10 feet of water.
East Noble students graduate a month late
KENDALLVILLE — The Class of 2020 will be a class to remember.
Under stadium lights, in their chairs a few feet apart, the East Noble High School class of 2020 had their graduation ceremony about a month later than usual and, much later than usual in an event starting at 9 p.m. on the football field instead of inside the gymnasium.
Despite COVID-19 concerns, spectators packed the grandstand and watched as senior class Vice President Austin Liepe introduced the class of 2020 and the ceremony.
Graduates were allowed only two tickets apiece for guests ,but the stands were full.
Following Liepe, East Noble High School Principal Kathy Longenbaugh welcomed the spectators and the soon-to-be graduates.
Salutatorian Benjamin Jansen spoke about how the year didn’t end as the classmates had planned, but said they’re a part of history because of it.
LaGrange, Steuben rated as tax bargains
A recent study by financial technology company SmartAsset ranked LaGrange and Steuben counties among the places in Indiana where residents receive the most value for what they pay in property taxes.
In the overall category, LaGrange County ranked fifth in the state and Steuben ranked 10th.
The study measured the effective property tax paid in each county to determine the relative property tax burden. From there, the study analyzed the quality of public schools within the county. Finally, it measured how much value properties in the county have gained throughout a five-year period.
In the home value growth category, Steuben County ranked sixth in the state, and when it came to lowest average property tax, LaGrange was seventh and Steuben was ninth in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.