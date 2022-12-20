ANGOLA — Best Deal Auto Sales dealerships in northeast Indiana offer their customers the opportunity to donate to local causes and get a discount on their purchase.
In turn, management at the Best Deal locations get to determine where their charitable giving will end up.
This year, the Angola Best Deal decided to donate to Project Help of Steuben County.
On Tuesday Best Deal Sales Manager Ryan Myers presented a check for $2,200 to Sheri Frank, executive director at Project Help.
She also received a bundle of toys to distribute at the local food pantry and thrift store.
“We want to do more for our local communities,” Myers said.
Charitable giving at Christmas has been going for all 22 years the dealership has been in existence. Just recently the decision was made to let the local dealers determine where their giving would end up.
“It helps us a lot,” Frank said.
The way Best Deal’s program works is somewhat unique.
“What we do every year is we offer our customers $500 off if they give us $50 or five, $10 toys,” Myers said.
In the past, the toys went to Toys for Tots, which is predominantly centered in Fort Wayne.
Myers said he was pleased to be able to offer a donation and toys to a local entity.
Most of the people who took Best Deal up on their offer provided cash.
“And that’s OK,” Myers said.
Nearly 50 customers participated in the program at the Angola store, which is located at 3095 N. Wayne St.
