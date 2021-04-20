ANGOLA — After the Angola Common Council tabled a motion to find Angola Wire Products Inc. in substantial compliance to the terms of a 2020 tax abatement during its April 5 meeting, the company provided the city with the information it needed to render its approval Monday.
Angola's Common Council was scheduled to review Angola Wire Products' annual Statement of Compliance earlier this month when Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong noticed a discrepancy in the amount the company reported spending on salaries for four of the five positions it said it would create thanks to the tax break approved last October.
According to the "Employees and Salaries" section of the form, the company spent $16,842 on wages for the four employees in 2020, more than $130,000 less than what they estimated they would spend on payroll.
But those numbers don't tell the full story.
In response to the questions, the company submitted new information to the city showing that they had hired those four employees between Oct. 20, 2020 and Dec. 7, 2020. Since the Statement of Compliance asks about 2020 exclusively, the company could only list the pay they had received between their date of hire and Jan. 1, 2021, which accounted for the discrepancy.
Those four employees will make between $33,000 and $47,000 each this year, according to annualized figures provided to the city by the company accountant. Altogether, the salaries amount to about $167,000, which exceeds their original estimate.
After reviewing the new information Monday, Armstrong said: "There's no way of indicating that on the form." Angola Economic Development Director Vivian Likes agreed, and said she may use the situation as a case study for future applicants who might run into the same issue.
Council awards trash contract
Angola's Common Council handed out a six-figure contract for municipal waste collection Monday after opening sealed bids during the meeting.
Republic Services, Indianapolis, was awarded the contract after bidding the job at $515,344.32. The only other bidder was Borden Waste-Away Service Inc., whose bid came in at $632,816.52.
The next Common Council meeting is Monday, May 3.
