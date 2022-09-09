ANGOLA —A Fremont man is starting to serve a 6-year sentence with the Indiana Department of Corrections from his guilty plea to a charge of Level 5 felony reckless homicide.
Octavian A. Lensky, 19, received his sentence almost exactly a year to the date of the Aug. 31, 2021, incident in which he shot Caiden Hulliberger, 18, Angola.
Lensky shot and killed Hulliberger at intermediate range with a 12-guage shotgun after the two were playing video games then were going to get a pizza.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser said the sentencing hearing in Steuben Superior Court was crowded and quite emotional.
“A large number of people attended to show support for the victim’s family. A number of those present also gave statements at the sentencing hearing,” Musser said.
Lensky was given the maximum sentence by Judge William Fee. Lensky pleaded guilty in exchange for other charges being dropped, which included involuntary manslaughter, a Level 5 felony, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
At the time of the incident, Lensky told police the shooting was an accident, that the gun fell out of his hands and discharged, court records say. He would later go on to tell investigators that he was messing with Hulliberger by pointing the gun at him, knowing that there was a live round in the chamber.
Lensky said he didn’t recall how the gun discharged, that there was a loud boom then he saw that Hullliberger had been hit, so he called 911 to report the incident to police. After he got off the phone with 911, he called his mother to tell her.
In interviews with police, friends of Lensky, including a roommate, told investigators he often would point guns at them while they were with him at his Fremont home located on Baum Street.
Before he purchased the shotgun, the friends said Lensky would point guns at them that were owned by his father, including an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon, court records said.
The gun used in the incident had been purchased about a week prior at a farm supply store in Angola. Indiana State Police investigator David Poe said the gun had been legally purchased.
Musser filed a motion requesting the gun used in the homicide be destroyed. Defense attorney Anthony Kraus was given 20 days to file a response to the motion.
Lensky was arrested after a 3-month investigation by the Indiana State Police along with the assistance of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into the shooting that occurred on the night of Aug. 31, 2021.
In interviews with police, Lensky said the shooting should not have happened and that it should have been he who got shot.
Court records show this was the only major criminal charge against Lensky. He had one minor traffic violation listed on his record.
The case had been set to go to trial July 28. That was vacated once Musser and Kraus worked out a plea bargain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.