FLINT — The Board of Trustees for the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District passed a resolution Wednesday during a special meeting that gives leniency on fees for new customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution allows those with a $3,000 connection fee due by July 14 as part of the district’s northeast corner expansion the opportunity to apply for late fee and lien suspension as long as the customer can show a financial need because of the pandemic.
Once an application is approved, the applicant has until Dec. 31, 2020, to pay the capacity fee in full.
“What this resolution is doing is waving the liens and fees,” said Andy Boxberger, attorney for the district.
District Superintendent Bryan Klein will make the determination on approval of applications for the suspension.
In order to have the application approved the applicant has to show evidence of an inability to pay the capacity charges due to financial hardship created or exacerbated by COVID-19 and has to have exhausted all other avenues to timely pay the charges.
Those avenues include township trustee assistance, bank loans, second mortgages, lines of credit, cash on hand savings, loans from 401(k) or other retirement resources without penalty or any other available means of funding.
The applicant for suspension of liens and fees will have to identify a payment amount that can be made on a monthly basis to satisfy the obligation of the capacity charge. That payment will be due with the customer’s regular monthly charges.
A minimum of $250 will also have to be paid upon approval of the customer’s application.
“If at any time the monthly payment or any other charge becomes delinquent, then the suspension shall immediately terminate,” says the resolution.
Klein said Wednesday that 28% of the capacity fees have been paid or will be paid off by the July 14 deadline.
That 28%, or $299,700, is from 98 customers, including some that have been making payments that Klein said should be paid off by the deadline.
“There are 245 customers yet to make contact or make any arrangements at this time,” he said.
From those 245 customers, the amount to be collected is $636,000.
“As I have said before, this will end up being a total of a little over $900,000 that will go into capital (improvements), which is a very good thing,” Klein said.
Applications for the suspension or full payment of the capacity charge must be received by July 14 at 4:30 p.m.
People needing to make arrangements to pay their capacity fees should call the Waste District office at 665-9865.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.