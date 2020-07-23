ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County honored its volunteers and long-time employees for keeping the organization strong in its 20th year.
Employees, volunteers, the board of directors and the everyday members that make the YMCA what it is were recognized during the annual meeting held Wednesday in the gym.
The nonprofit Y is supported by membership and donations, said Carrie Sanders, chief volunteer officer.
“We appreciate everyone who has given,” said Sanders. “We have an amazing set of members.”
This week, the Y received funding from the Steuben County Community Foundation and United Way for COVID-19 related losses and expenses.
Not every YMCA in the country was able to keep a pool open during the pandemic, but Steuben County Y’s pool is open and the Wavemakers swim team continues to practice. The Wavemakers, started in 1984, included 96 youths from throughout northeastern Indiana and northern Michigan last year. The season lasts from September through March with a summer session May through July.
Weilein is the head swimming coach for the Wavemakers, which is overseen by a board of directors. The three volunteers of the year honored during the annual meeting were Wavemakers board members: President Kelly Shelburne, Vice President Jan Miller and Amy Krebs, who has served the past four years.
The YMCA’s Begin to Swim, a free one-week swimming primer for local youth, helps develop children’s interest in the swim team, said the Wavemakers board members, and the Y is a stable headquarters.
Along with the pool, said Sanders, the Steuben County YMCA boasts other unique draws including child watch so parents can work out or attend classes, a state-of-the-art pilates studio, summer camp for youth, “passionate staff and a dedicated and cohesive board.”
New board members welcomed during the meeting were Andrew Aldred, Karen Cameron and Sonja Waters. Aldred is the executive director of outpatient services at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. Cameron recently retired from First Merchants Bank, where she served as director of employee engagement. Waters is involved with the Wavemakers and the Y youth triathlon committee and is a former Fremont Elementary School teacher.
Board members welcomed to an additional term were Wade Steifken and Cindy Turner.
Sanders recognized two board members stepping down after six years of service each: Connie McCahill and Bill Maddock. Special thanks were extended to Joe Hysong and Mark Cowen.
Sarah Funkhouser is YMCA of Steuben County chief executive officer. She provided a colorful handout on the 2019 year at the Y that featured local children benefiting from the Y’s focuses on youth development and healthy living. The third focus is social responsibility, and in that category, the handout featured a photo of Pat McGinnis in the Rock Steady boxing program for adults dealing with the effects of Parkinson’s disease, which currently has 24 participants.
The Y’s membership is 46% seniors and 37% family.
Donors include area businesses, organizations, municipalities and individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.