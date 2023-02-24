Two people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested Thursday by local police officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Christipher D. Miller, 38, of the 700 block of Randolph Street, arrested in the 1300 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Dawhawn M. Smith, 27, of the 2800 block of Lafayette Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.