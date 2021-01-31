WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana’s Republican Congressmen as well as hundreds of other GOP Congressmen are lining up in efforts to defend the Hyde Amendment, a rule that bars federal Medicaid funds from being used on abortion services.
The rule, which has been in place since 1976, could potentially be undone now that Democrats control both the House and Senate again as well as the White House, but the measure has survived similar situations in the past and still would have to overcome a potential filibuster in the Senate before it disappears.
The Hyde Amendment has been generating buzz since the inauguration of President Joe Biden, with Congressional Republicans girding for a potential fight over the rule.
Biden, who had supported the Hyde Amendment during his time in Congress and while serving as vice president with former President Barack Obama — the rule survived two years of Democrat majorities with Obama in the White House during 2009-2011 — changed his position on the rule while campaigning for president.
“If I believe heath care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s zip code,” Biden said at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Georgia during June 2019.
The Hyde Amendment was first passed in 1979 and named after GOP Congressmen Henry Hyde of Illinois and was approved with wide bipartisan support, approved 312-93 in its first year. The rule restricted the federal government from using funds to pay for abortion services.
Over the years the Hyde Amendment has been updated to broaden specific instances in which Medicaid funds could cover abortion, with that list including cases where the mother’s life would be endangered if she carried to term as well as is instances of rape or incest.
The Hyde Amendment is not a law, however, and therefore persists year-to-year by virtue of Congress agreeing to forward it while attached to essential legislation passed by the House and Senate.
The Democratic party made eliminating the Hyde Amendment part of its party platform for the first time in 2016 and support has strengthened for that measure on the left as more progressive legislators have been elected and moderates of both parties have thinned out.
Support for abortion in the U.S. remains divided, but attitudes haven’t changed significantly in decades and support for abortion services have actually increased slightly in recent years.
According to the Pew Research Center’s “Views on Abortion 1995-2019” report, 61% of Americans polled supported abortion in all/most cases, compared to 38% who thought it should be illegal in all/most cases in 2019.
Anti-abortion sentiments have never run higher than support for services in Pew’s study, with the closest being a 47/44 splint in 2009.
The 61% in 2019 was actually the highest in the lookback period, with 60% in 1995 being the next highest.
Breaking down those views, in 2019, 27% said abortion should be legal in all cases, 34% said it should be legal in most cases, 26% said it should be illegal in most cases and only 12% called for abortion to be illegal in all cases.
About 82% of Democrats supported access to abortion care while 36% of Republicans also think abortion should be legal in at least some instances. Moderate/liberal-leaning Republicans supported abortion at 57%.
Abortion services get more support from people who are younger or have higher education, while anti-sentiments are stronger in those older than 50 and people with a high school education or less, according to Pew.
The Guttmacher Institute, an organization that advocates for access to abortion, states that 75% of women who seek abortion are classified as “poor or low income.”
Indiana’s Republican Congressmen have jumped into efforts to hold the line on the Hyde Amendment, although both Republicans sit in the minority in their respective houses of Congress.
Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who annually gets perfect scores from anti-abortion groups while receiving F ratings from abortion rights organizations, has been helping to lead efforts in the House to stop the expiration of the Hyde Amendment.
Banks leads the Republican Study Committee, the House’s largest GOP caucus, and circulated a letter that was signed by more than 200 Republican members to support keeping Hyde in place.
“Can any of you guess how many Democrats have signed my letter? Zero. This is not my dad’s Democrat Party. Because 20 years ago when you had blue dog Democrats in the Democrat Party, you had a very large faction of Democrats who supported the Hyde Amendment. Again, Joe Biden supported the Hyde Amendment as soon as 2019 – just a few years ago,” Banks said in a speech to Right to Life of Northeast Indiana last weekend. “Today not a single Democrat in Congress will sign a letter that says we demand Hyde Amendment protections in any spending deal that moves forward in the Congress. I’m proud to tell you that I’m doing my part. I’m showing leadership on this subject and on a lot of other pro-life efforts in Congress which I’m proud to do.”
Indiana Sen. Todd Young also joined the fight this week, joining more than 40 Republicans in the Senate reintroduce the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which would make permanent the Hyde Amendment restrictions on using taxpayer dollars to fund abortions.
“Taxpayer-funded abortions should not be permitted under any circumstances,” said Young. “Innocent life must be protected at every stage, and taxpayers should never fear that their money will spent ending the life of an unborn child.”
The bill would also prohibit federal funds going toward insurance plans that cover abortion, prohibit abortions in federal health facilities and other measures.
Republicans are in the minority in both the House and Senate, so legislative avenues are unlikely to meet with much success, although the 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate also make it likely that Republicans could filibuster any attempts to remove Hyde as Democrats don’t have 60-plus votes to override it.
Republicans have attempted in the past to make the Hyde Amendment permanent via legislation when they held majorities in the Congress, but those efforts had also failed to get enough support to enshrine the rule in a more permanent fashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.