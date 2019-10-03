ANGOLA — Four more sculptures will be coming to Angola’s historic commercial district on Friday, Oct. 18.
The art installation is a continuation of the Angola Mayor’s Arts Council’s Sculptures Angola art project. The works will be placed along West Maumee Street.
The arts council is currently raising money for the sculpture program and is inviting anyone to help support it by donating money on the Amplify Art! web page at ArtsUnited.org.
The campaign ends Oct. 31.
“We’ve had a lot of positive comments on the addition of the sculptures to downtown and we look forward to continuing the program,” said Angola Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis. “It has added more interest, vibrancy and awareness about the need for cultural programming in the area.”
Amplify Art! is a platform created by Arts United and helps fund projects that enrich Northeast Indiana’s culture.
Angola’s sculpture program was initially funded through the city’s involvement in the State of Indiana’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs Hometown Collaboration Initiative which provided $10,000 for the initial June installation.
The sculptures are leased to the city by the artists and will be changed annually based on funding. There will be an installation in the summer and a second installation in the fall.
